Insider Buying: WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) Insider Acquires 357 Shares of Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Sandra Hook acquired 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$49.00 per share, with a total value of A$17,493.00.

The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 155.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.0%. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

WiseTech Global Limited engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable and empower logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations on one global database across multiple users, functions, offices, corporations, currencies, countries, and languages.

