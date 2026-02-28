Michael Reid Buys 112,739 Shares of Megaport (ASX:MP1) Stock

Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1 – Get Free Report) insider Michael Reid bought 112,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$7.38 per share, with a total value of A$832,013.82.

Megaport Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Megaport alerts:

About Megaport

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions. The company also offers Megaport Virtual Edge, an on-demand and vendor-neutral Network Function Virtualization service that provides virtual infrastructure for network services at the edge of Megaport's global software-defined network; internet exchange services; and Megaport Marketplace, an online hub the interconnects service providers and enterprise customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.