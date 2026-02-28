Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Given a C$59.00 Price Target by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a C$59.00 target price on Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TSU has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$46.75 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$56.00 price objective on Trisura Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.13.

Trisura Group Stock Up 1.8%

Trisura Group Company Profile

Shares of TSU traded up C$0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$46.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,805. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.25. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$30.77 and a 1-year high of C$51.00.

Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company’s operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International. The Trisura Guarantee segment generates maximum revenue, which offers Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

