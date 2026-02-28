Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DUOL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Duolingo from $390.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial set a $245.00 target price on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered Duolingo from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.26.

Duolingo stock traded down $16.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,096,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,754. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.86. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $91.99 and a 12 month high of $544.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Duolingo had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $282.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total transaction of $402,392.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 115,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,096,783.80. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $215,307.26. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 30,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,526.70. This trade represents a 5.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 14,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,291 over the last 90 days. 15.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG International AG acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Duolingo during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 82.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Q4 results beat estimates — revenue and EPS topped expectations and the company reported strong margin metrics.

User scale: Duolingo closed 2025 with >50M daily active users and topped $1B in bookings — evidence of continued product adoption.

Strong full-year profitability: reports note roughly $400M profit for 2025, underlining unit economics at scale.

Management is explicitly shifting to prioritize user growth over near-term monetization, saying bookings and revenue growth will slow as they aim for 100M DAUs by 2028.

Management set explicit DAU growth targets and framed short-term profitability trade-offs as part of a longer-term expansion plan.

Guidance disappointment: FY‑2026 and Q1 2026 revenue/bookings guidance came in below Street expectations, triggering sharp intraday selling.

Analyst downgrades and price-target cuts accelerated the sell-off (multiple firms cut targets and/or ratings after the call).

Regulatory/litigation risk: investor law firms have launched probes into DUOL, increasing uncertainty and potential legal overhang.

High-volume selling and negative press amplified moves — multiple outlets flagged a steep intraday decline and described investor concern over the strategy shift.

Duolingo, Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company’s core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

