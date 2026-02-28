LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Declares $1.15 Quarterly Dividend

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

LCI Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. LCI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 64.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LCI Industries to earn $7.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of LCII traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.05. The stock had a trading volume of 332,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,780. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.73 and a 200 day moving average of $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.32. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $72.31 and a 12 month high of $159.66.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.04 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. LCI Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-9.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.