Insider Buying: 360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) Insider Buys 144,616 Shares of Stock

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt purchased 144,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of A$61,461.80.
Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 20th, Tony Pitt acquired 364,407 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.42 per share, with a total value of A$154,144.16.
- On Monday, February 23rd, Tony Pitt acquired 218,656 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.43 per share, with a total value of A$93,803.42.
- On Wednesday, February 25th, Tony Pitt bought 22,965 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of A$9,760.13.
- On Wednesday, December 3rd, Tony Pitt bought 949,102 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of A$384,386.31.
The company has a market cap of $88.75 million, a PE ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 62.97.
360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.
