FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FIGS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FIGS from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FIGS from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded FIGS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded FIGS to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

FIGS Stock Performance

Shares of FIGS stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 26,065,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,535. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.24 and a beta of 1.29. FIGS has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. FIGS had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 5.43%.The firm had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FIGS

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 49,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $565,972.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,857,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,136,062.62. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 22,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $239,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 821,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,040. The trade was a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,813 shares of company stock worth $1,168,051. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FIGS by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 503,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 290,052 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 350,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 20,843 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. VARCOV Co. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 332,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 145,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting FIGS this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — FIGS reported $0.10 EPS vs. $0.02 consensus and revenue of $201.9M (up 33% YoY), signaling solid top-line momentum and margin expansion. Article Title

Q4 earnings beat — FIGS reported $0.10 EPS vs. $0.02 consensus and revenue of $201.9M (up 33% YoY), signaling solid top-line momentum and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Aggressive FY2026 revenue guide — management is targeting roughly $694M–$707M (around a $700M target cited publicly), well above Street consensus (~$625.6M), and flagged international expansion and margin improvement as priorities. That guidance materially raises growth expectations. Article Title

Aggressive FY2026 revenue guide — management is targeting roughly $694M–$707M (around a $700M target cited publicly), well above Street consensus (~$625.6M), and flagged international expansion and margin improvement as priorities. That guidance materially raises growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — KeyCorp moved FIGS from sector weight to overweight with a $17 price target, providing third‑party validation of the company’s growth trajectory. Article Title

Analyst upgrade — KeyCorp moved FIGS from sector weight to overweight with a $17 price target, providing third‑party validation of the company’s growth trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Telsey raised its price target from $9 to $15 and set a “market perform” rating — upgrade in target, but PT sits slightly below the current share price. Article Title

Telsey raised its price target from $9 to $15 and set a “market perform” rating — upgrade in target, but PT sits slightly below the current share price. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $15 target — keeps buy conviction but target is not above the current price, limiting near-term upside from that shop. Article Title

BTIG reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $15 target — keeps buy conviction but target is not above the current price, limiting near-term upside from that shop. Neutral Sentiment: Conference call and analyst write-ups published — transcripts and call highlights provide detail on Olympic partnership, international rollout and margin levers for investors doing deeper diligence. Article Title

Conference call and analyst write-ups published — transcripts and call highlights provide detail on Olympic partnership, international rollout and margin levers for investors doing deeper diligence. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and mixed price-targets risk — FIGS trades with a high P/E and recently hit a 12‑month high, leaving shares vulnerable to profit-taking; several widely cited targets (~$15) sit at or below the current price. Article Title

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer designer and retailer of medical apparel and accessories. The company offers a range of products tailored to the needs of healthcare professionals, including scrub sets, lab coats, tops, bottoms, outerwear, footwear, and performance fabrics designed for comfort, durability, and antimicrobial protection. Through its e-commerce platform and a growing network of retail stores, FIGS provides customizable uniforms and accessories with a focus on innovative materials and functional design features such as four-way stretch fabrics, moisture-wicking technology, and multiple secure pockets.

Founded in 2013 by Heather Hasson and Trina Spear, FIGS set out to disrupt the traditional medical uniform market by emphasizing both form and function.

Featured Articles

