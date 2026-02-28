Citizens Jmp Issues Positive Forecast for argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Price

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citizens Jmp from $925.00 to $944.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARGX. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of argenex in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on argenex from $860.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of argenex from $915.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on argenex from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on shares of argenex from $775.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $999.22.

Shares of argenex stock traded down $4.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $766.92. 464,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,294. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37. argenex has a 1-year low of $510.05 and a 1-year high of $934.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $826.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $810.76.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.97. argenex had a return on equity of 63.59% and a net margin of 30.42%.The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that argenex will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in argenex by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in argenex in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of argenex during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in argenex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of argenex during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx’s research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company’s lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

