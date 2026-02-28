Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$135.00 at Barclays

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from C$133.00 to C$135.00 in a research note published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$134.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$125.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$122.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.7%

TD traded down C$2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting C$132.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,269,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900,221. The firm has a market cap of C$222.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$78.06 and a 12 month high of C$136.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$130.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$118.41.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.63 billion for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.2160149 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 results — TD reported C$2.44 EPS and C$16.63B in revenue, with management highlighting strong performance across Canadian and U.S. retail and markets businesses, plus a sizable renewed buyback and wealth‑business consolidation. This supports fundamentals and capital return. Toronto Dominion Bank Earnings Strength And Wealth Shift Test Valuation

Record Q1 results — TD reported C$2.44 EPS and C$16.63B in revenue, with management highlighting strong performance across Canadian and U.S. retail and markets businesses, plus a sizable renewed buyback and wealth‑business consolidation. This supports fundamentals and capital return. Positive Sentiment: Broad analyst upgrades — Multiple firms raised price targets, notably RBC to C$148, Canaccord to C$147, National Bank to C$146, BMO to C$144, Desjardins to C$145 and Scotiabank to C$142, reflecting conviction that earnings and capital actions support further upside. Analyst Ratings Roundup

Broad analyst upgrades — Multiple firms raised price targets, notably RBC to C$148, Canaccord to C$147, National Bank to C$146, BMO to C$144, Desjardins to C$145 and Scotiabank to C$142, reflecting conviction that earnings and capital actions support further upside. Neutral Sentiment: Some firms maintained neutral/market‑perform stances despite higher targets — CIBC raised its target but stayed neutral (C$140), and Raymond James kept a market‑perform view, indicating not all analysts see immediate strong upside. Analyst Ratings Roundup TickerReport: CIBC

Some firms maintained neutral/market‑perform stances despite higher targets — CIBC raised its target but stayed neutral (C$140), and Raymond James kept a market‑perform view, indicating not all analysts see immediate strong upside. Neutral Sentiment: Minor raises with limited upside — Barclays raised its target modestly (to C$135), implying only small near‑term upside from current levels. Analyst Ratings Roundup

Minor raises with limited upside — Barclays raised its target modestly (to C$135), implying only small near‑term upside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit‑taking pressure — Coverage pointing out a ~63% one‑year gain and questions about whether the stock is fully priced may be prompting sellers and trimming by momentum investors. This valuation narrative can offset positive earnings news. Is It Too Late To Consider Toronto-Dominion Bank

Valuation and profit‑taking pressure — Coverage pointing out a ~63% one‑year gain and questions about whether the stock is fully priced may be prompting sellers and trimming by momentum investors. This valuation narrative can offset positive earnings news. Negative Sentiment: Price softness today — despite the bullish analyst revisions and strong results, the stock traded lower as investors likely digested valuation risk and rotated profits; watch whether follow‑through selling continues or buyers step in on the analyst‑led support.

Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

