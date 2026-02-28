National Bank Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Price

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$241.00 to C$247.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$231.00 to C$242.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$229.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$246.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$217.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$225.00 to C$238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$244.58.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE RY traded down C$4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$228.07. 5,647,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863,483. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$151.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$240.34. The firm has a market cap of C$319.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$233.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$215.64.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported C$4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 28.23%.The firm had revenue of C$17.96 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.3454675 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 91,288 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.75, for a total transaction of C$20,882,130.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,343,448.75. The trade was a 93.96% decrease in their position.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S. and other countries.

