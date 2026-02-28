Insider Buying: ZIP (ASX:ZIP) Insider Purchases 20,325 Shares of Stock

Zip Co Limited (ASX:ZIP – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Moss purchased 20,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.13 per share, with a total value of A$23,048.55.
ZIP Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 225.83 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.29, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 2.02.
About ZIP
