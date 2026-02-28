Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WTKWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY traded up $3.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.14. The stock had a trading volume of 775,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.36 and its 200 day moving average is $111.52. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $70.05 and a 12 month high of $185.47.

Wolters Kluwer is a global information services and software company that provides professional information, software solutions and related services to customers in the health, tax & accounting, governance, risk & compliance, and legal sectors. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company operates internationally and its shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam; its American Depositary Receipts trade on the OTC market under the symbol WTKWY.

The company’s offerings center on subscription-based digital products and workflow tools designed to help professionals make decisions, meet regulatory requirements and improve operational efficiency.

