Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on WTKWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Wolters Kluwer is a global information services and software company that provides professional information, software solutions and related services to customers in the health, tax & accounting, governance, risk & compliance, and legal sectors. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company operates internationally and its shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam; its American Depositary Receipts trade on the OTC market under the symbol WTKWY.
The company’s offerings center on subscription-based digital products and workflow tools designed to help professionals make decisions, meet regulatory requirements and improve operational efficiency.
