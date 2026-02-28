Austal (ASX:ASB) Insider Kathryn Toohey AM Buys 7,358 Shares

Austal Limited (ASX:ASB – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Toohey AM purchased 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.44 per share, with a total value of A$40,027.52.
Austal Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70.
About Austal
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Austal
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
- The $7.5 Trillion Trump Bombshell No One’s Ready For
Receive News & Ratings for Austal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.