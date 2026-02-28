Austal (ASX:ASB) Insider Kathryn Toohey AM Buys 7,358 Shares

Austal Limited (ASX:ASB – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Toohey AM purchased 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.44 per share, with a total value of A$40,027.52.

Austal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70.

About Austal

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company offers passenger only ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; and naval and other defense vessels, as well as patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies. It also develops and integrates advanced vessel control and information management systems, including MARINELINK, an integrated monitoring and control system; and motion control systems and interceptors.

