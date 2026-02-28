Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a 8.6% increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Old Republic International has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years. Old Republic International has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of ORI stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.91. 2,290,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,562. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $42.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.75. Old Republic International has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.15). Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 16.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers aviation, commercial auto, commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, home and auto warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, directors and officers, and surety.

