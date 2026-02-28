Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 238,513 shares, an increase of 218.6% from the January 29th total of 74,874 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,337 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,337 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.17. 328,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,371. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.89. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.40 and a 1 year high of $321.51.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

