EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Price Target Raised to $808.00 at Robert W. Baird

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $713.00 to $808.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EME. DA Davidson raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $731.33.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE EME traded down $21.25 on Friday, reaching $724.93. 642,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,269. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $320.89 and a one year high of $835.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $708.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $664.16.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.51. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,463,760,000 after buying an additional 798,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,893,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,158,603,000 after acquiring an additional 40,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,239,000 after acquiring an additional 327,606 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,986,000 after acquiring an additional 75,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting EMCOR Group

Here are the key news stories impacting EMCOR Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped estimates — EPS $7.19 vs. $6.68 consensus and revenue $4.51B vs. $4.28B; revenue rose 19.7% year‑over‑year and margins/ROE remain strong. This is the main fundamental positive underpinning the stock today. EME Q4 Earnings Beat

Q4 results topped estimates — EPS $7.19 vs. $6.68 consensus and revenue $4.51B vs. $4.28B; revenue rose 19.7% year‑over‑year and margins/ROE remain strong. This is the main fundamental positive underpinning the stock today. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/target raises — DA Davidson raised its target to $900 (buy) and Robert W. Baird lifted its target to $808 (outperform), signaling continued bullish analyst sentiment and sizable upside from current levels. Analyst Target Raises

Analyst upgrades/target raises — DA Davidson raised its target to $900 (buy) and Robert W. Baird lifted its target to $808 (outperform), signaling continued bullish analyst sentiment and sizable upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Secular growth tailwind — industry pieces highlight EMCOR as a beneficiary of AI/data‑center buildouts (power, cooling, infrastructure), which supports multi‑year demand expectations. AI Data Center Tailwind

Secular growth tailwind — industry pieces highlight EMCOR as a beneficiary of AI/data‑center buildouts (power, cooling, infrastructure), which supports multi‑year demand expectations. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance provided — EPS guidance of $27.25–$29.25 and revenue guidance $17.8B–$18.5B (company release). Range roughly brackets consensus, so the update is not a clear surprise but will shift focus to execution against the midpoint. Company Press Release

FY‑2026 guidance provided — EPS guidance of $27.25–$29.25 and revenue guidance $17.8B–$18.5B (company release). Range roughly brackets consensus, so the update is not a clear surprise but will shift focus to execution against the midpoint. Neutral Sentiment: Full disclosure materials available — investors can review the slide deck and earnings‑call transcript for detail on backlog, margins and segment trends. Earnings Call Transcript

Full disclosure materials available — investors can review the slide deck and earnings‑call transcript for detail on backlog, margins and segment trends. Negative Sentiment: Stock sold off intraday/premarket despite the beat — some traders took profits after recent gains and the stock’s elevated valuation, which pressured the price even with strong results. Market Reaction

Stock sold off intraday/premarket despite the beat — some traders took profits after recent gains and the stock’s elevated valuation, which pressured the price even with strong results. Negative Sentiment: High valuation and recent run‑up increase sensitivity — EME’s premium multiple and proximity to 12‑month highs make the stock vulnerable to profit‑taking and any guidance nuance. No external link

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Featured Stories

