Penny James Purchases 1,331 Shares of QBE Insurance Group (ASX:QBE) Stock

QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE – Get Free Report) insider Penny James purchased 1,331 shares of QBE Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$22.39 per share, with a total value of A$29,801.09.

QBE Insurance Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69.

QBE Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 351.0%. QBE Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

