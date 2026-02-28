Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Lowers Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 238,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of CyberArk Software worth $60,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,711,000 after buying an additional 94,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $444,613,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 565,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,003,000 after purchasing an additional 334,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 508,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,998,000 after purchasing an additional 34,850 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $408.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $432.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.75. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $288.63 and a 52 week high of $526.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.54, a PEG ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.91.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $372.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.22 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 10.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $518.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $474.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $520.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.95.

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a cybersecurity company that focuses on identity security and privileged access management. Its core mission is to protect organizations from cyber threats that target privileged accounts, credentials and secrets that can provide attackers with broad access to critical systems. CyberArk’s offerings are designed to help enterprises control, monitor and secure privileged credentials across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, reducing the risk of lateral movement and data breaches.

The company delivers a suite of software and cloud services that address privileged access, secrets management, endpoint privilege management and identity-based threat detection.

