Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,721 Shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF $AVSU

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,721 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 144,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 135,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after buying an additional 18,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVSU opened at $78.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average of $75.35. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $54.53 and a 12 month high of $80.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.99 million, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.