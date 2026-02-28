Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.35.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.05 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Okeanis Eco Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers by 11.0% during the third quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ECO opened at $53.86 on Monday. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $54.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $91.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.45 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 31.40%. Research analysts expect that Okeanis Eco Tankers will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Okeanis Eco Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.5%. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s payout ratio is 80.21%.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. is a Marshall Islands–incorporated, publicly traded shipping company specializing in the ownership and operation of eco-design product tankers. The company made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “ECO” in May 2019 following an initial public offering. It focuses on the acquisition of newbuilding medium-range (MR) and long-range (LR) product tankers designed to deliver enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.

As of its public listing, Okeanis Eco Tankers’ fleet comprises twelve eco-efficient vessels built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries in South Korea.

