Invesco Semiconductors ETF $PSI Stock Position Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,783 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $727,000.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $99.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.57. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $105.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.92.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors. The Index consists of stocks of 30 United States semiconductors companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the manufacture of semiconductors.

