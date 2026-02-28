Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 22.89 and traded as high as GBX 23. Altitude Group shares last traded at GBX 22.01, with a volume of 86 shares.

Altitude Group Trading Down 2.2%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.89. The company has a market cap of £16.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Get Altitude Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Altitude Group

In other news, insider Alexander Brennan purchased 23,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 21 per share, for a total transaction of £4,971.75. Also, insider Deborah Wilkinson sold 99,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 20, for a total value of £19,900. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Altitude Group

Altitude Group plc engages in the ownership and development of technology solutions and services in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce web solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.