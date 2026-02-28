Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.49 and traded as high as GBX 1.70. Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 1.65, with a volume of 2,954,709 shares trading hands.

Europa Oil & Gas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of £16.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.49.

Get Europa Oil & Gas alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Will Holland bought 749,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £7,496.41. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Europa Oil & Gas

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (AIM: EOG) has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets which includes production, development and exploration interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Europa Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.