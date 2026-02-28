Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 478.74 and traded as high as GBX 511.50. Close Brothers Group shares last traded at GBX 495.80, with a volume of 871,171 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 550 to GBX 570 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 475 to GBX 625 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Shore Capital Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 510 price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 300 price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 502.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 509.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 478.74. The company has a market capitalization of £746.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported GBX 59.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Close Brothers Group had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Analysts expect that Close Brothers Group plc will post 66.0070671 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mike Morgan purchased 2,841 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 507 per share, for a total transaction of £14,403.87. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

