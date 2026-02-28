Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €35.07 and traded as high as €55.30. Salzgitter shares last traded at €54.40, with a volume of 120,976 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.07.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading. The Steel Processing segment produces various high-grade heavy plates; and manufactures line pipes, HFI-welded tubes, and precision and stainless-steel tubes.

