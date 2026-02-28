Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 22 and last traded at GBX 21.75, with a volume of 381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50.

Steppe Cement Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £44.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 18.45.

About Steppe Cement

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Further Reading

