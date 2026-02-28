The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,916.57 and traded as high as GBX 4,384. The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,324, with a volume of 288,846 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,700 to GBX 5,000 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered The Berkeley Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 4,900 to GBX 3,700 in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 3,714 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,475.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,106.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,916.57. The stock has a market cap of £4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.22.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX 183.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Berkeley Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.13%.

At Berkeley Group we build homes and neighbourhoods across London, Birmingham and the South of England.

Our passion and purpose is to build quality homes, strengthen communities and make a positive difference to people’s lives. We use our sustained commercial success to make valuable and enduring contributions that benefit all our stakeholders.

We specialise in brownfield regeneration, working closely with local communities and councils to revive underused land and create homes where they are needed most.

