Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €384.09 and traded as high as €432.40. Linde shares last traded at €427.20, with a volume of 28,068 shares traded.

Linde Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €383.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €384.09. The firm has a market cap of $211.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants for third-party customers, as well as for the gas businesses in various locations, such as air separation, hydrogen, synthesis, olefin, and natural gas plants.

