Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.7857.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial set a $23.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $17.03 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.60). Six Flags Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 51.58%.The firm had revenue of $650.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.68 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 29.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 22,054 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 92,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 51,713 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a publicly traded regional theme park operator based in Arlington, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates amusement and water parks, offering a diverse portfolio of thrill rides, family attractions, live entertainment, food and beverage offerings, and retail merchandise. Its main revenue streams include single-day tickets, season passes, on-site accommodations, in-park retail sales, and food and beverage services.

Founded in 1961 by Angus G.

