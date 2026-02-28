iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.51 and last traded at $60.4650, with a volume of 25532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.51.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a market cap of $573.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.05.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 214,312 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $5,570,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,507,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HEWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Japanese stocks, while fully hedging out its exposure to the yen relative to the US dollar. HEWJ was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.