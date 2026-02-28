Laurie Burns Sells 87,680 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) Director Laurie Burns sold 87,680 shares of Service Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $203,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,415,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,129. The company has a market capitalization of $386.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.46. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $397.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.32 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 11.15%.Service Properties Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 26th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SVC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Service Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,693,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,997,000 after acquiring an additional 136,283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 7,089,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 125,395 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,810,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 553,942 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. now owns 6,014,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after buying an additional 892,880 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,769,000 after buying an additional 26,994 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service-oriented properties, with a primary focus on the lodging sector. The company structures long-term, triple-net leases with established hotel operators under franchise agreements with leading global brands. By partnering with recognized hotel companies, Service Properties Trust seeks to generate a stable income stream through rent payments, while offering operators the capital and balance-sheet flexibility to grow their portfolios.

Since its formation in 2010, Service Properties Trust has grown its portfolio through strategic sale-leaseback transactions, targeted property acquisitions and selective dispositions.

