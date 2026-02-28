Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 45000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$15.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 21.82 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

