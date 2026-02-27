Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Increases By 185.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 275,731 shares, a growth of 185.7% from the January 29th total of 96,506 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 252,929 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 252,929 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%
BSJR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,496. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $22.86.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
