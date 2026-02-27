Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Increases By 185.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 275,731 shares, a growth of 185.7% from the January 29th total of 96,506 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 252,929 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 252,929 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

BSJR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,496. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $22.86.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJR. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 106,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 16,542 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 442,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Retirement LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Retirement LLC now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

