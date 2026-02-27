NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.70 and last traded at GBX 80.97, with a volume of 1232401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on NRR. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of NewRiver REIT from GBX 128 to GBX 98 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewRiver REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 97.67.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.77, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £348.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.10.

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 3.10 EPS for the quarter. NewRiver REIT had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NewRiver REIT plc will post 7.4795268 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Allan Lockhart sold 168,890 shares of NewRiver REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68, for a total value of £114,845.20. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NewRiver is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing retail and leisure assets across the UK. Every day, our shopping centres, retail parks and pubs provide essential goods and services to their local communities.

