Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2026

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCFGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.27 and last traded at $43.2450, with a volume of 822652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.15.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.77.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a $0.0768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFCF. Petersen Hastings Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $186,749,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 401.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,439,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,953 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1,342.6% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,883,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,370 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 275.2% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,458,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,080 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 4,538,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,600 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.