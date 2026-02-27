Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.27 and last traded at $43.2450, with a volume of 822652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.15.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.77.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a $0.0768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFCF. Petersen Hastings Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $186,749,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 401.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,439,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,953 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1,342.6% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,883,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,370 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 275.2% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,458,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,080 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 4,538,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,600 shares during the last quarter.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

