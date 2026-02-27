Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.27 and last traded at $43.2450, with a volume of 822652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.15.
Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.77.
Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a $0.0768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
