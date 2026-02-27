Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A) Trading Down 17.2% – Time to Sell?

Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shares dropped 17.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.4330. Approximately 6,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 22,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

Gray Media Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $967.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Media had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter.

Gray Media Company Profile

Gray Media, doing business as Gray Television, Inc, operates an extensive network of local television stations and digital platforms across the United States. The company’s broadcast portfolio offers a mix of network-affiliated programming—ranging from national news and entertainment from ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox—to locally produced content including news, sports and weather coverage. In addition to traditional broadcast, Gray Media provides digital advertising, streaming and over-the-top solutions through its websites, mobile apps and branded digital marketplaces.

Established in 1946 as Gray Communications Systems, the company went public in 2006 and adopted the Gray Television name in 2010.

