Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,518 shares, a growth of 201.2% from the January 29th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,016 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,016 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Stock Performance

BULD traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $29.88. 4,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967. Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average is $26.83. The company has a market cap of $2.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Company Profile

The Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (BULD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics & 3D Printing index. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to robotics and 3D printing. BULD was launched on May 4, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

