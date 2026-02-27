TIAA Trust National Association Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

TIAA Trust National Association cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,549 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $51,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% in the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 121.8% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.8% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $481,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 20,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,409.72. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,230 shares of company stock worth $1,888,421. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $148.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.24. The stock has a market cap of $618.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.39. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $156.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.58%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.