IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $125.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.30 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 10.47%.The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

IMAX posted a record 2025 with $1.28 billion global box office (up 40%), FY revenue of $410 million , adjusted EBITDA of $185 million and raised 2026 targets (projected ~$1.4B box office and mid‑40s EBITDA margin floor).

The company accelerated network expansion—166 new/upgraded system agreements, 160 installations in 2025, record 118 rest‑of‑world installs and an expanded TAM to ~4,500 zones—while pursuing second‑screen and flagship opportunities. Profitability and cash generation improved materially: a record 45% adjusted EBITDA margin, operating cash flow of $127 million , FY free cash flow of $85 million and a conservative balance sheet (net leverage ~0.7x, refreshed credit facility and a low‑cost 0.75% convertible issuance with a capped call).

Profitability and cash generation improved materially: a record 45% adjusted EBITDA margin, operating cash flow of , FY free cash flow of and a conservative balance sheet (net leverage ~0.7x, refreshed credit facility and a low‑cost 0.75% convertible issuance with a capped call). Near‑term risks include slate and timing sensitivity (notably China release timing) plus one‑time Q4 charges of ~$22 million (convert repurchase) and a $7 million goodwill impairment, and a higher 2025 tax rate that created a ~$0.16 EPS headwind.

IMAX stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.71. 794,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,929. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IMAX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 839,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,021,000 after purchasing an additional 247,009 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $709,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 1,032.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 237,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 216,426 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation is a global leader in immersive entertainment technologies, specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of high-resolution cameras, projectors, and proprietary software solutions that enhance both film production and theatrical exhibition. The company licenses its premium large-format system to theatre owners and filmmakers around the world, enabling audiences to experience movies with greater clarity, scale and sound fidelity. IMAX also offers turnkey theatre development services, assisting cinema operators with auditorium design, installation and custom branding to optimize the customer experience.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, IMAX has built a reputation for pioneering film-format innovations, including its patented dual 15-perforation, 70-millimeter projection system.

