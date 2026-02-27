City of London (LON:CTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 8.85 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. City of London had a net margin of 95.77% and a return on equity of 14.45%.

City of London Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of LON:CTY traded up GBX 4 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 584. 771,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,249. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 548.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 522.57. City of London has a one year low of GBX 382.27 and a one year high of GBX 586. The company has a market cap of £2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

City of London Company Profile

