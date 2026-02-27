True North Commercial REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:TNT.UN)

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.

Shares of TNT.UN stock opened at C$8.67 on Friday. True North Commercial REIT has a 12 month low of C$7.77 and a 12 month high of C$11.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.73, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$121.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.34.

True North Commercial REIT is a Canadian-based open-ended Real estate investment trust company. It owns and acquires Canadian commercial real estate properties. Its objective is to maximize total returns to unitholders. Returns include a stable, reliable, and tax-efficient monthly cash distribution as well as long-term appreciation in the value of its units through the effective management of a portfolio of commercial properties. It has properties in Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Ontario.

