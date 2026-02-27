Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 32.20 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Melrose Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 1.13%.

Here are the key takeaways from Melrose Industries’ conference call:

In 2025 Melrose delivered a strong set of results — operating profit up 23% to £647m, margins +240bp to 18% , EPS +25% and positive free cash flow of £125m, enabling a 20% higher full‑year dividend.

, EPS +25% and positive free cash flow of £125m, enabling a 20% higher full‑year dividend. Management issued upbeat 2026 guidance (revenue £3.75–3.95bn, operating profit £700–750m, midpoint margin ~19%) and free cash flow guidance of £150–200m, and announced a new £175m 12‑month share buyback.

The engines division is the clear growth engine — revenue +15%, aftermarket and RSP performance strong (division margin 31.9%), repair business wins and additive fabrication pipeline support a 2028 inflection where GTF is expected to become cash‑positive.

Airframes growth remains constrained (3% revenue) by ongoing supply‑chain and civil OEM production issues and a productivity problem at a Netherlands site that caused a mid‑to‑low single‑digit profit impact, with remediation planned for 2026.

Key near‑term risks include powder‑metal/GTF‑related cash costs (£68m in 2025; guidance ~£50m in 2026, total expected within the previously advised £200m) and a larger receivable factoring position (£396m year‑end), while net debt was £1.4bn (1.8x EBITDA).

Melrose Industries stock traded down GBX 73.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 566.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,695,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,815,109. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of GBX 376 and a 12 month high of GBX 685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 625.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 609.73. The company has a market capitalization of £7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 600 to GBX 750 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 692.50.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers. The Structures segment provides civil and defence air frames, including lightweight composite and metallic structures; and electrical distribution systems and components to airframe original equipment manufacturers.

