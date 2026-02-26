Hager Investment Management Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3,678.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,272 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.3% of Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $3,094,662,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $626,826,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,905,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $631,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,294 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,772,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $961,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,648,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,944,673,000 after buying an additional 2,281,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,116,186.64. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,892 shares of company stock worth $58,476,908. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $210.86 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.83. The company has a market cap of $343.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $283.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

