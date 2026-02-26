StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.350-1.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3 billion-$6.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.2 billion.

StandardAero Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of StandardAero stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,925,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,156. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.30. StandardAero has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. StandardAero had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 3.15%.The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. StandardAero’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that StandardAero will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

StandardAero declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $450.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SARO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on StandardAero from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research downgraded StandardAero from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $1,204,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 726,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,895,884.60. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock worth $4,840,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SARO. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the first quarter worth $26,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in StandardAero in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in StandardAero by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in StandardAero in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of StandardAero by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter.

About StandardAero

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

