First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 190,390 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 89,753 shares.The stock last traded at $51.5020 and had previously closed at $51.57.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Down 1.3%

The firm has a market cap of $671.60 million, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

