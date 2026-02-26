Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The life sciences company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a positive return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $434.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Integra LifeSciences updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.370-0.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 2.300-2.400 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Integra LifeSciences’ conference call:

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Company guides to modest 2026 growth with revenues of $1.66B–$1.70B , adjusted EPS of $2.30–$2.40 , expects operating cash flow to exceed $200M , and plans meaningful deleveraging toward a 2.5x–3.5x leverage target by year-end 2026.

, adjusted EPS of , expects operating cash flow to exceed , and plans meaningful deleveraging toward a leverage target by year-end 2026. Management says it made material progress on quality and supply reliability—establishing a transformation office and a supply-chain control tower—and is on track to bring the Braintree facility online by end of June to enable a planned Q4 relaunch of SurgiMend .

online by end of June to enable a planned Q4 relaunch of . Early, accelerated relaunches of PriMatrix and DuraRepair (12 months ahead of plan) had strong customer reception and are expected to contribute to revenue recovery in 2026.

and (12 months ahead of plan) had strong customer reception and are expected to contribute to revenue recovery in 2026. Tariff uncertainty remains a near-term risk after the Supreme Court ruling and a proposed new Section 122 tariff; Integra paid ~ $20M in tariffs in 2025 and continues to model an approximate $0.32 EPS headwind for 2026 while not assuming any recovery of prior payments.

in tariffs in 2025 and continues to model an approximate EPS headwind for 2026 while not assuming any recovery of prior payments. Tissue Technologies underperformed in Q4 (revenues down 12.8%) driven by ongoing MediHoney remediation and a tough Integra Skin comp, and MediHoney revenue is excluded from 2026 guidance.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $10.91. 420,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,915. The firm has a market cap of $849.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.14. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $24.36.

Trending Headlines about Integra LifeSciences

Positive Sentiment: Q4 adjusted results beat expectations — adjusted EPS of $0.83 (vs. ~$0.79 consensus) and revenue of $434.9M topped estimates, showing the core business can still generate operating earnings. IART Beats Q4 Estimates (Zacks)

Q4 adjusted results beat expectations — adjusted EPS of $0.83 (vs. ~$0.79 consensus) and revenue of $434.9M topped estimates, showing the core business can still generate operating earnings. Positive Sentiment: Operational actions: management highlighted a simplified operating model and expects $25–$30M of savings in 2026, which should help margins if execution continues. IART Q4 Release (GlobeNewswire)

Operational actions: management highlighted a simplified operating model and expects $25–$30M of savings in 2026, which should help margins if execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: Full‑year 2026 guidance is roughly in range: revenue guidance ($1.662–$1.702B) implies low‑single‑digit growth and adjusted EPS guidance ($2.30–$2.40) overlaps consensus — this tempers panic but lacks upside surprise. Guidance vs Consensus (Investing.com)

Full‑year 2026 guidance is roughly in range: revenue guidance ($1.662–$1.702B) implies low‑single‑digit growth and adjusted EPS guidance ($2.30–$2.40) overlaps consensus — this tempers panic but lacks upside surprise. Negative Sentiment: Q1 2026 EPS guidance ($0.37–$0.45) and revenue range ($375–$390M) were below Street expectations for the quarter, creating immediate near‑term earnings risk and a catalyst for selling. Q1 Guidance Miss (Investing.com)

Q1 2026 EPS guidance ($0.37–$0.45) and revenue range ($375–$390M) were below Street expectations for the quarter, creating immediate near‑term earnings risk and a catalyst for selling. Negative Sentiment: Large FY2025 non‑cash items remain a concern: a $511M goodwill impairment led to a GAAP net loss and highlights prior overpayments/operational stress — investors may worry about balance sheet and future impairment risk. Impairment & Details (Quiver)

Large FY2025 non‑cash items remain a concern: a $511M goodwill impairment led to a GAAP net loss and highlights prior overpayments/operational stress — investors may worry about balance sheet and future impairment risk. Negative Sentiment: Segment weakness and cash metrics: Tissue Technologies revenue fell ~12.8% in Q4 (wound reconstruction down substantially), operating cash flow and free cash flow conversion weakened, and net debt/leverage (net debt ~$1.6B, ~4.5x) leave limited flexibility. Segment & Balance Sheet (GlobeNewswire)

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Integra LifeSciences this week:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 7,753,934 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,522,839 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after acquiring an additional 31,931 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,184,726 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,634,000 after purchasing an additional 267,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,664,998 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,099,000 after purchasing an additional 135,198 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IART shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IART

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.