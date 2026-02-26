3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,596 shares, an increase of 575.3% from the January 29th total of 1,569 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,272 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,272 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF stock. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC owned about 0.15% of 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF alerts:

3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:EDGU traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,227. 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $54.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $28.21.

3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF Increases Dividend

3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This is an increase from 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%.

(Get Free Report)

The 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF (EDGU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, investing in US equity securities with a focus on sector and market capitalization selections. The fund adjusts its portfolio in response to U.S EDGU was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by 3Edge.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3EDGE Dynamic US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.