Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 40,141 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 267% from the previous session’s volume of 10,935 shares.The stock last traded at $51.2450 and had previously closed at $51.00.

NYAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Nayax from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Nayax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nayax from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nayax in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Nayax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.30 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nayax in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nayax by 920.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nayax in the third quarter valued at $128,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nayax Ltd. is a global fintech company specializing in cashless payment solutions, telematics and management services for unattended retail environments. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Israel, Nayax develops hardware and software platforms that enable vending machines, kiosks, laundromats, e-commerce and self-checkout points to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless NFC transactions.

The company’s product portfolio comprises proprietary point-of-sale terminals—such as the VPOS and Carbon series—as well as a cloud-based management suite known as the Monyx platform.

