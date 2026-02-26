Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Insider Jacquelyn Sumer Sells 3,601 Shares

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) insider Jacquelyn Sumer sold 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $52,106.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 128,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,447.83. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.20. 250,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,163. The company has a market cap of $838.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of -0.09. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31.

Positive Sentiment: Reported short interest shows 0 shares outstanding as of Feb. 25 — if accurate, near-zero short interest reduces potential forced selling from shorts and can cap downside pressure. Read More.

Macro risk-on flows may be softer (noted crypto weakness), which can pressure small/biotech names generally but is not company-specific. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 13,515 shares at an average $14.47 (≈$195.6k), trimming his stake by ~3.34%; multiple recent sales by the CEO may be viewed negatively by investors as signaling insider monetization. Read More.

CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 13,515 shares at an average $14.47 (≈$195.6k), trimming his stake by ~3.34%; multiple recent sales by the CEO may be viewed negatively by investors as signaling insider monetization.

Other senior insiders also sold on Feb. 24: Jeffrey Alan Jones (4,582 shares) and Jacquelyn L. Sumer (3,601 shares) at the same ~$14.47 price — these coordinated/clustered sales amplify perception of insider cashing out. Director/executive Jennifer Michaelson executed two recent sales (3,601 shares at $14.47 on Feb. 24 and 1,752 shares at $13.99 on Feb. 23), further trimming insider holdings.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CGEM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cullinan Therapeutics from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research cut Cullinan Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 109,413 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 21,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

