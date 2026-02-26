Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Up 217.3% in February

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 25,340 shares, an increase of 217.3% from the January 29th total of 7,986 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,398 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 256,398 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.91. 166,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,826. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $16.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0992 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETY. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,209,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 280,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 164,262 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $2,239,000. PMG Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,671,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 28.4% in the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 406,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 89,849 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of after-tax total return. Launched in December 2004, ETY is managed by investment professionals at Eaton Vance—now part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management—and employs a tax-sensitive strategy designed to minimize the distribution of capital gains to shareholders.

ETY invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying equity securities across a broad range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.