Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Up 217.3% in February

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 25,340 shares, an increase of 217.3% from the January 29th total of 7,986 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,398 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 256,398 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.91. 166,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,826. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $16.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0992 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of after-tax total return. Launched in December 2004, ETY is managed by investment professionals at Eaton Vance—now part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management—and employs a tax-sensitive strategy designed to minimize the distribution of capital gains to shareholders.
ETY invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying equity securities across a broad range of industries.
